Craig lands $100,000 state grant to hire full-time worker

DENVER – Today, Governor Polis and the Colorado Outdoor Recreation Industry Office (OREC) of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) announced 12 new recipients of the Colorado State Outdoor Recreation grant across the state. These grants will promote career development, hiring efforts and marketing throughout organizations from Craig to Ridgeway and Arvada to Colorado City.

This round of grant funding will go towards important outdoor recreation projects like internship programs and special projects. A full list of recipient projects can be found below.

This was the third review period for the Colorado State Outdoor Recreation Grant, which was made possible by funding from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) State Tourism Grant. Since the program’s launch on June 1, 2022, a total of $1,943,636 has been awarded to 30 projects across Colorado.

The final Colorado State Outdoor Recreation Grant recipients are expected to be announced this fall.

The 12 organizations receiving grants are:

Becket Academy, dba New Treks – Denver, Colorado – $50,000

Provide environmental education to Title 1 schools in the Denver area.

Bicycle Colorado – Denver, Colorado – $35,000

Develop a statewide bike event marketing plan.

City of Craig – Craig, Colorado – $100,000

To hire a full-time Recreation & Events Coordinator.

Epic Experience – Arvada, Colorado – $54,700

To support 2024 summer camp programs.

ICELab – Gunnison, Colorado – $12,000

To support the second Outdoor Innovation Funding Summit.

La Plata Open Space Conservancy – Durango, Colorado – $43,372

To expand an internship program in partnership with Fort Lewis College.

Montrose West Recreation – Naturita, Colorado – $21,300

To support marketing efforts related to outdoor recreation in western Montrose and San Miguel counties, also known as The West End.

Outdoor Lab Foundation – Wheat Ridge, Colorado – $75,000

To support the Career Pathways Program, which provides high school students with internships to lead outdoor education programming for sixth-grade students throughout Jefferson County Public Schools.

Ridgway Chamber of Commerce – Ridgway, Colorado – $34,500

To develop a Gravel Adventure Guide for the Uncompahgre Plateau and West San Juans area.

The Wright – Denver, Colorado – $98,956

To support operational capacity related to The Wright Collegiate Challenge.

University of Colorado-Denver – Denver, Colorado – $200,000

For the buildout of an engineering lab on campus which will serve as a testing space for outdoor equipment for private manufacturers.

Valley First – Colorado City, Colorado – $100,000

To support the installation of a 77,000-square-foot synthetic turf athletic field at Greenhorn Valley Community Park in Colorado City by September 30, 2024.

For more information about the Colorado Outdoor Recreation Industry Office and the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade, please visit oedit.colorado.gov.