Planned US 40 Rabbit Ears Pass closure on Friday morning for vehicle removal

US Highway 40 Rabbit Ears Pass will close on Friday morning, Oct. 28, to help with the safe removal of a crashed commercial motor vehicle. The closure will start at 6 a.m. and will last at least five or six hours, possibly longer.

US 40 will be closed from Steamboat Springs to the US 40 junction with Colorado Highway 14 on the east side of Rabbit Ears Pass. The alternate route for motorists during the closure will be Colorado Highway 131 to Colorado Highway 134.

The closure will be in place for Colorado State Patrol during vehicle removal, and CDOT maintenance crews will be on scene. The CMV crashed the morning of Wed. Oct 26 on US 40 and is located at Mile Point 145 westbound.

Closure information will be available at COtrip.org and CDOT’s free Planner mobile app before and during the closure. Motorists should check those for real-time traffic impacts.