 Photos: School gives MoCo Robo team nice sendoff before competition in Houston | CraigDailyPress.com
Steamboat Pilot & Today
news@steamboatpilot.com
The Moffat County Robotics team poses for a photo before getting a schoolwide sendoff on Monday. The team is coached by Kristen Nichols, Jeremy Boatman and Kyle Turner.
Eli Pace/Craig Press
Alex Nichols of the Moffat County Robotics team high-fives teacher and football coach Lance Scranton as the robotics team is introduced in front of the high school before heading out to a worldwide competition this weekend in Houston, Texas.
Eli Pace/Craig Press
Members of the Moffat County Robotics team stand together on stage in the high school auditorium on Monday. The team was given a nice sendoff as MoCo Robo heads to the FIRST Robotics Competition Championship from April 20-23 in Houston, Texas, to compete against some of the best high school robotics teams in the world.
Eli Pace/Craig Press
After being introduced individually, members of the Moffat County Robotics team stand on stage in the school’s auditorium on Monday.
Eli Pace/Craig Press

