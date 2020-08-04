Photos: 2020 4-H Dog Show at the Moffat County Fair
More than 20 4-H kids competed in the 2020 4-H Dog Show inside the Livestock Barn at the Moffat County Fairgrounds Tuesday morning on Day 5 of the 2020 Moffat County Fair.
The show started with the Senior Showmanship Division, featuring four dogs. Later in the morning, the intermediate – 4-H member in the sixth, seventh, or eighth grade on January 1 of the current year – and junior – any 4-H exhibitor who is in the third, fourth, or fifth grade on January 1 of the current year divisions competed inside the livestock barn.
The dogs and the handlers were judged on specific criteria:
- Balance: overall appropriate proportions in size
- Weight
- Size
- Eyes: color, size, shape
- Ears: shape, length, position
- Head: shape
- Muzzle: shape, length
- Whiskers: thickness
- Teeth: kind of bite (e.g. level or scissors bites)
- Tail: how it arches and sets (e.g. how high or low)
- Shoulders: bone, muscle
- Legs: muscles, stance, proportionality
- Coat: texture, length
- Color: accepted breed colors
The judge for the show also used their hands to inspect the dog’s body, including its bones and muscles. In addition to assessing physical characteristics like these, the judge assessed the dog’s gait and attitude.
jcarney@craigdailypress.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User