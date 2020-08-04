Photos: 2020 4-H Dog Show at the Moffat County Fair

Handlers in the senior showmanship division stand at the ready Tuesday morning.

Joshua Carney / Craig Press

More than 20 4-H kids competed in the 2020 4-H Dog Show inside the Livestock Barn at the Moffat County Fairgrounds Tuesday morning on Day 5 of the 2020 Moffat County Fair.

The show started with the Senior Showmanship Division, featuring four dogs. Later in the morning, the intermediate – 4-H member in the sixth, seventh, or eighth grade on January 1 of the current year – and junior – any 4-H exhibitor who is in the third, fourth, or fifth grade on January 1 of the current year divisions competed inside the livestock barn.

The dogs and the handlers were judged on specific criteria:

Balance : overall appropriate proportions in size

: overall appropriate proportions in size Weight

Size

Eyes : color, size, shape

: color, size, shape Ears : shape, length, position

: shape, length, position Head : shape

: shape Muzzle : shape, length

: shape, length Whiskers : thickness

: thickness Teeth : kind of bite (e.g. level or scissors bites)

: kind of bite (e.g. level or scissors bites) Tail : how it arches and sets (e.g. how high or low)

: how it arches and sets (e.g. how high or low) Shoulders: bone, muscle

bone, muscle Legs : muscles, stance, proportionality

: muscles, stance, proportionality Coat : texture, length

: texture, length Color: accepted breed colors

The judge for the show also used their hands to inspect the dog’s body, including its bones and muscles. In addition to assessing physical characteristics like these, the judge assessed the dog’s gait and attitude.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com