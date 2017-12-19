Obituary: Larry J. Rule

Feb. 21, 1959 — Dec. 14, 2017

Larry was born Feb. 21, 1959, in Norton, Kansas, the son of Raymond Rule and Maxine Turner. Larry grew up in Norton, Kansas, and Craig, Colorado. He is preceded in death by his father and a brother.

Survivors include his mother, two sons, two daughters, four grandchildren and three brothers.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017 at the St Paul’s Episcopal Church in Clay Center, Kansas.

