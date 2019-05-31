Obituary: James ‘Jim’ Patterson

July 4, 1965- May 20, 2019

Hello. Please allow me to introduce myself. My name is James “Jim” Conrad Patterson, 53, of Phippsburg, Co., and I died in my peaceful home on May 20, 2019, from complications of pancreatic cancer. I was born on July 4, 1965, in Camden, Ark., to wonderful parents, Daniel Webster Patterson and Jeanette McAlister Patterson, and from that day on, I wasted no time in making my mark. I filled the world with joy, love, humor, and wisdom, and I will forever be known as a legend.

A seasoned journalist, writer, and editor, I worked for numerous newspaper publications throughout my extensive career. My most recent experience included serving as editor of the Craig Press in Craig, Co. Prior to that, I worked as the evening editor and copy desk chief for Steamboat Pilot & Today in Steamboat Springs, Co. In Arkansas, I worked as a reporter for the Camden News, a reporter and news editor for the El Dorado News-Times, news editor for the Paragould Daily Press, and assistant news editor for the Jonesboro Sun. As part of my pursuit of a medical degree, I held bachelor’s degrees in Biology and Chemistry. It need not be said that I was extremely smart, but I suppose I would allow you to think so.

In my time on the Earth, I directed and starred in independent films, I wrote brilliant screenplays and short stories, I co-authored a novel, I traveled as a missionary, I touched dinosaur bones, I explored caves and mountains, I sang in barbershop quartets, and I led my friends and family in so many adventures we can’t count them all.

I am preceded in death by my parents, which means I am now with them in spirit and soul. I am survived by my brother Dan Patterson; my sister Helen Aregood and her husband Chris Aregood; my uncle John McAlister and aunt Katsy McAlister; my niece Mary Aregood Pecanty; nephews Donald Maxfield, John Aregood, Noah Patterson, Micah Patterson, and Eli Patterson; my great nieces Cassidy Pecanty, Tiffany Pecanty and Aubrie Aregood, and my great nephews Jorden Pecanty and Christopher Aregood. I also leave a host of cousins and best friends whom I will never forget, for they all deeply cherish my life and legacy.

My Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Quapaw Quarter United Methodist Church located at 1601 South Louisiana in Little Rock Arkansas. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. Service will be from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm. I would like it a lot if in lieu of flowers you would make a donation in my memory to your local animal shelter.

Thank you, family and friends, for sharing this world with me. You might feel this is a permanent goodbye, but please rest assured that I am alive and well in the hearts and memories of all who know me. I go with the beautiful knowledge that we are never alone in the universe, and that our love for each other remains a constant, like the brightest constellations in the sky. My name is Jim, and I love you all. So long for now.