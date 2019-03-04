Obituary: Burl Peppler

Obituary: Burl PepplerMarch 4, 2019 Share Tweet Comments (0) March 4, 2019Feb. 4, 1928 — Feb. 26, 2019Burl Peppler, of Craig, died Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at The Doak Walker House at Casey’s Pond. Services will be held at a later date. Share Tweet Trending In: News‘Cheating boyfriend story’ leads to 21.9 pounds of meth, arrestCops break up Craig couple’s citywide fight over car keys: On the Record — Feb. 28Western Slope teen passes away after fundraiser in her honorLengthy roadwork project to slow Craig traffic on Highway 40