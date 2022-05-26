Northwest Colorado Health: Celebrating Older Americans Month

Participating in fitness classes designed for older adults, like those offered through Northwest Colorado Health’s Aging Well program, can help prevent falls and injuries and support local community members to age in place. Northwest Colorado Health has numerous programs and community resources for the aging community including weekly fitness classes and aquatics classes starting on June 6.

Northwest Colorado Health/Courtesy photo

Older adults play vital, positive roles in our communities — as family members, friends, mentors, volunteers, civic leaders, members of the workforce, and more.

Just as every person is unique, so too is how they age and how they choose to do it — and there is no “right” way.

May is Older Americans Month, and this year’s theme, Age My Way, focuses on how older adults can age in their communities, living independently for as long as possible and participating in ways they choose.

While Age My Way will look different for each person, here are common things everyone can consider:

• Planning: Think about what you will need and want in the future, from home and community-based services to community activities that interest you.

• Engagement: Remain involved and contribute to your community through work, volunteer, and/or civic participation opportunities.

• Access: Make home improvements and modifications, use assistive technologies, and customize supports to help you better age in place.

• Connection: Maintain social activities and relationships to combat social isolation and stay connected to your community.

Northwest Colorado Health is proud to be a community resource and partner for the aging community. We are motivated by the belief that when older adults age in place everyone in the community benefits and the lives of residents of all ages are enriched.

Our Aging Well programs are designed to help older adults live healthier and happier in our communities. These programs engage older adults with wellness activities to reduce their risk of falls, injuries and illness and prevent social isolation.

Weekly fitness classes are available on multiple days of the week, with Aquatics classes starting on June 6 at the Craig Swimming Complex.

Additionally, Wellness Wednesday offers an opportunity to socialize and connect with community members every week. The day incorporates fun activities with exercise and Senior Wellness Clinics.

The Wellness clinics include drop-in weight and blood pressure check, medication review and consultation with a nurse. All programs are offered on a donation basis, but no one is turned away due to inability to pay.

In addition to Aging Well, Northwest Colorado Health offers Home Health and Hospice to anyone in our community who needs it; and an affordable Assisted Living option at The Haven in Hayden.

Diverse communities are strong communities. Ensuring that older adults remain involved and included in our communities for as long as possible benefits everyone. To learn more about Aging Well and additional resources for older adults in Moffat County, please visit NorthwestColoradoHealth.org .