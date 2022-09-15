Northwest Colorado Health: Celebrate affordable assisted living in our community; join us for OctoberFest on Oct. 1

Residents enjoy a walk through the beautiful grounds of The Haven Assisted Living in Hayden. The nonprofit will be hosting its second annual OctoberFest fundraiser on the back patio from 4-6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

Northwest Colorado Health/Courtesy photo

The halls of The Haven Assisted Living are full of joy. You may hear someone playing the piano, a rowdy game of cornhole outside on the patio, or the beloved pet parakeets tweeting away.

There are beautiful group coloring pages set up, puzzles and books available near the fireplace, and snacks and beverages set out in the community dining area all day. It’s warm, inviting and a home where caregivers, residents, family members and community members come together as an extended family and create joyful, happy memories.

“Every September, we celebrate National Assisted Living Week to highlight the dedication of staff, the individuality of residents and the deep connections formed at The Haven that make us all family,” said Adrienne Idsal, Director of The Haven. “After the challenges of the past few years, it is exciting to move forward and recognize these special connections. We are excited to share our joyful moments and create new ones together, and we hope the community will join us in celebrating during this special time and learning more about assisted living as an option for the older adults in their lives.”

Many older adults are at a stage in their lives where they do not require skilled nursing care, but they no longer can, or want, to live alone. Assisted living offers the best of both worlds. Community members have as much independence as they want with the knowledge that personal care and support services are available if they need them.

Assisted living is most beneficial for those who just need a little extra support so that they can remain independent, but with the peace of mind that professional caregivers are available 24 hours a day to provide compassionate care, and can help with performing daily tasks when needed. Assisted living communities differ from nursing homes in that they don’t offer complex medical services.

The Haven is a nonprofit assisted living in Hayden, and has been serving the Yampa Valley for over 25 years, providing a caring, peaceful and affordable assisted living community for adults 55 and older.

The second annual OctoberFest will be from 4-6:30 p.m. Oct. 1 to raise funds for the The Haven. The event features a silent auction with great local items, delicious food, a beer garden, live music, and outdoor activities for the whole family.

Tickets include food, one drink (beer or non-alcoholic options) and activities and are $15 per adult, $25 per couple and $40 per family. Children 5 and under free.

Proceeds from the event will directly benefit The Haven, a Northwest Colorado Health Community, providing a safe place where older adults can experience joy and connection, and most all, are treated like family. The Haven has had many upgrades over the past year, including new flooring and painting. The event will help raise funds for much-needed roofing upgrades on the building.

“We encourage members of the community to join us on the back patio here at The Haven Community Center to celebrate OctoberFest and support our older adults,” said Idsal. “Keep in touch with us through our Facebook page to stay informed of all of our fun activities and the difference you make with your support, and experience the joy we feel here every day.”

To purchase tickets or sponsor The Haven OctoberFest and view the silent auction, please visit HavenSeniorLiving.org/Events .

The Haven Assisted Living is currently accepting applications for potential residents and hiring for caregivers. If you are interested in learning more about working at The Haven or adding your name to the waitlist to move in, please call Adrienne Idsal at 970-875-1888.