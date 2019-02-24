Nonprofit dedicated to protecting the Yampa River is hiring

Friends of the Yampa will be hiring a new full-time program manager to manage and oversee events and programming, which is part of the nonprofit's new strategic plan adopted last year.

The program manager will also be tasked with engaging and educating the public about the Yampa River and its tributaries, expanding the nonprofit's membership and fundraising efforts, managing media, and administration tasks and assisting in support of the new Yampa River Fund.

Friends of the Yampa — whose mission is to protect and enhance the environmental and recreational integrity of the Yampa River and its tributaries, through stewardship, advocacy, education and partnerships — wants to ensure the Yampa River is recognized nationally and remains a model of a healthy river, providing harmony between human use and the environment. The organization hopes to garner statewide, regional and national support for a healthy river system that supports a vibrant and diverse economy and is accessible for all to enjoy.

The nonprofit is actively involved in many of the Yampa Valley's water-related discussions and played role in the development of the city of Steamboat Springs' Health Assessment and Streamflow Management Plan and is engaged in the development of the Yampa River Integrated Water Management Plan, among a large number of other activities.

"Until now these efforts have been coordinately entirely by a volunteer board," said Board President Kent Vertrees in a news release. "The opportunities and threats facing the Yampa continue to expand, and we hope to engage in collaborative solutions to address its needs. Hiring a program manager is a major step toward that goal."

A complete job description can be found at friendsoftheyampa.com. Applications are due Feb. 28 with an anticipated start date of March 22, 2019. Candidates should include their resume, cover letter, three professional references, and any other preferred materials and send to kent@friendsoftheyampa.com.