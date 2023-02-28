MRH shares teddy bears with patients

Memorial Regional Health worked with staff and partners to distribute festive teddy bears to pediatric patients to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Starting Feb. 13, MRH started receiving Valentine’s bears from a recruiting partner, Davin Healthcare. Sheli Steele, the marketing and community relations director for MRH, said that Davin provides the Valentine’s bears to its partner hospitals.

“We graciously accepted the donation to provide a little smile to our various pediatric patients,” Steele said.

MRH staff distributed the bears through the physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech- language therapy departments, as well as Rapid Care and the emergency departments. Steele said hospital staff will continue distributing the bears until they are gone.