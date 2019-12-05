Moffat County wrestlers ready to make memories on the mat
While Moffat County High School’s oldest wrestlers currently on the Bulldogs’ roster have seen a switch in the head coach position every year of school, grapplers in every grade are staying steady going into the new season.
MCHS athletes have been building their strength, speed, and stamina in the weeks leading up to their first competition, preparing for the opposition to come.
In his first year as the head of the program, Tyler Seislove has been keeping his charges busy in the Bulldog wrestling room.
“There’s been a lot of drilling, getting the technique and the muscle memory down, and we’ve got wrestle-offs this week to get our lineup set in stone and know who’s gonna wrestle at what weight,” he said.
The Bulldogs sent four to the 3A state championships last season, with Daniel Caddy, Dagan White, Anthony Duran and Hunter Fredrickson taking on the best of the best at Pepsi Center in February.
Caddy and White will seek a return to the big time for their senior year, with Caddy placing fourth at state following a regional championship, with White a regional runner-up, the pair retaining respective records of 46-6 and 25-12.
Justin Warren and Taylor Coleman will round out the senior count as they step onto the mat.
“It’s a new season for a lot of these guys, they want to make their senior statement,” Seislove said.
For the younger returners, Duran finished last season 23-10 and Fredrickson 39-13, both earning third at the regional tournament as freshmen.
This year’s roster features a mixture of returning Bulldogs and feisty freshmen on their way up after strong runs at Craig Middle School, including Billy Lawton, Kaden Hixson, and Alex Reno, each of whom placed in March’s Rocky Mountain Nationals Colorado Middle and Elementary School State Championships.
“We’re hoping to see some of the same stuff again hopefully sending more guys to state. They’re all getting older and getting better, but it’s a young team,” Seislove said.
In the week leading up to competition — with varsity attending Colorado Mesa University’s Maverick Duals this weekend and JV at a tournament in Olathe — staying on course amid the holiday season is key, Seislove said.
“It’s tough, since we’d already been practicing for a week, and you throw a holiday like Thanksgiving in there, it throws them off a little bit getting into the rhythm and the diet,” he said. “We have a good group, and a lot of these kids have the discipline they need to make good choices.”
Seislove is joined by fellow coaches Mark Voloshin, Chad Lawton, Jarrett Caddy and Kurt Kostur.
He noted the degree of expertise they all hold — both as past athletes and coaching younger generations — provides the program many benefits.
“We’ve got enough guys in here with a lot of wrestling experience to help these kids get a different perspective with everything,” Seislove said.
Dec. 7 — Colorado Mesa University Maverick Duals, Away; TBD
Dec. 7 — Olathe JV Tournament, Away; TBD
Dec. 10 — Coal Ridge/Steamboat Springs Triangular, Away; 6 p.m.
Dec. 11 — Basalt, Home; 5 p.m.
Dec. 13 — Hotchkiss, Away; 6 p.m.
Dec. 14 — Grand Junction Tiger Duals, Away; TBD
Dec. 14 — Rifle JV Tournament, Away; TBD
Dec. 20, 21 — Grand Junction Central Warrior Classic, Away; TBD
Dec. 20, 21 — Fruita Monument JV Tournament, Away; TBD
Jan. 09 — Rifle, Home; 5 p.m.
Jan. 10, 11 — Uintah Tournament of Champions, Away; TBD
Jan. 23 — Grand Valley, Home; 5 p.m.
Jan. 25 — Berthoud Diny Pickert Invitational, Away; TBD
Jan. 28 — Meeker, Home; 5 p.m.
Feb. 8 — Rumble in Rawlins, Away; TBD
Feb. 14, 15 — 3A Region 1 Tournament, Away; TBD
Feb. 20 to 22 — 3A CHSAA State Championships, Away; TBD