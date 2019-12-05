Moffat County wrestlers ready to make memories on the mat

Moffat County High School wrestling coach Tyler Seislove gives instructions to grapplers during the first week of practice.

Andy Bockelman

While Moffat County High School’s oldest wrestlers currently on the Bulldogs’ roster have seen a switch in the head coach position every year of school, grapplers in every grade are staying steady going into the new season.

MCHS athletes have been building their strength, speed, and stamina in the weeks leading up to their first competition, preparing for the opposition to come.

In his first year as the head of the program, Tyler Seislove has been keeping his charges busy in the Bulldog wrestling room.

“There’s been a lot of drilling, getting the technique and the muscle memory down, and we’ve got wrestle-offs this week to get our lineup set in stone and know who’s gonna wrestle at what weight,” he said.

Moffat County junior Daniel Caddy wrestles Eagle Valley senior Ryder Bossow in the consolation semifinals on Saturday, Feb. 23 at the Pepsi Center.

Leah Vann/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Bulldogs sent four to the 3A state championships last season, with Daniel Caddy, Dagan White, Anthony Duran and Hunter Fredrickson taking on the best of the best at Pepsi Center in February.

Caddy and White will seek a return to the big time for their senior year, with Caddy placing fourth at state following a regional championship, with White a regional runner-up, the pair retaining respective records of 46-6 and 25-12.

Moffat County High School’s Dagan White is declared the winner after a quick pin during the 3A Region 1 Tournament.

Andy Bockelman

Justin Warren and Taylor Coleman will round out the senior count as they step onto the mat.

“It’s a new season for a lot of these guys, they want to make their senior statement,” Seislove said.

Moffat County High School wrestlers work on the basics during the first week of practice.

Andy Bockelman

For the younger returners, Duran finished last season 23-10 and Fredrickson 39-13, both earning third at the regional tournament as freshmen.

This year’s roster features a mixture of returning Bulldogs and feisty freshmen on their way up after strong runs at Craig Middle School, including Billy Lawton, Kaden Hixson, and Alex Reno, each of whom placed in March’s Rocky Mountain Nationals Colorado Middle and Elementary School State Championships.

From left, Craig Middle School eighth-graders Kaden Hixson, Billy Lawton and Alex Reno display the hardware they won placing at Rocky Mountain Nationals Colorado Middle and Elementary School State Championships.

Andy Bockelman

“We’re hoping to see some of the same stuff again hopefully sending more guys to state. They’re all getting older and getting better, but it’s a young team,” Seislove said.

In the week leading up to competition — with varsity attending Colorado Mesa University’s Maverick Duals this weekend and JV at a tournament in Olathe — staying on course amid the holiday season is key, Seislove said.

“It’s tough, since we’d already been practicing for a week, and you throw a holiday like Thanksgiving in there, it throws them off a little bit getting into the rhythm and the diet,” he said. “We have a good group, and a lot of these kids have the discipline they need to make good choices.”

Seislove is joined by fellow coaches Mark Voloshin, Chad Lawton, Jarrett Caddy and Kurt Kostur.

He noted the degree of expertise they all hold — both as past athletes and coaching younger generations — provides the program many benefits.

“We’ve got enough guys in here with a lot of wrestling experience to help these kids get a different perspective with everything,” Seislove said.