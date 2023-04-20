Moffat County set for National Day of Prayer on May 4
The 2023 National Day of Prayer will be held at two locations starting at noon May 4 in Craig.
Organizers are inviting members of the community to join them at either the new Moffat County Courthouse at 1198 W. Victory Way or at New Creation Church at 520 Westridge Road.
During the local Day of Prayer gatherings, the Lord will be asked to establish His justice, righteousness, mercy and grace in seven key components of the nation including the church, the family, education, business, government, military and the arts, media and entertainment.
