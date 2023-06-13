Moffat County School District details series of new hires in leadership positions

The Moffat County School District announced the recent hires of almost a dozen individuals into several key leadership positions across the district.

The hires come both from within and outside the district, including Executive Director at Moffat County High School Ryan Frink, Directors at Moffat County High School Erika Miller and Michelle Tucker, Principal at Ridgeview Elementary and Maybell Elementary Crystal Miller, Directors at Craig Middle School Bobbie Evenson and Emily Bogue, Director of Communications and Grants Cuyler Meade, Director of Technology Heather Higgins, Director of Special Education Megan Caughey and Maegan McGruder-Duzik.

Ryan Frink

Frink takes the helm at Moffat County High School as executive director after serving the last three years as principal of Ridgeview Elementary and Maybell Elementary.

He previously served in district administration and as a high school principal in Garfield County for 15 combined years, and has been in education for 23 years. Frink is a process-driven leader who is excited to foster the best possible foundation in which MCHS students can thrive. Frink has three children, two of whom have graduated from Moffat County High School and one who is still in school.

Erika Miller

Miller joins MCHS leadership as a director alongside Michelle Tucker after serving as instructional coach at Ridgeview Elementary and having taught third and fourth grade in the district since 2014. According to MCSD, Miller is most excited about the opportunity to work alongside the high school staff and students to support each student through a successful high school career.

She’s excited at the prospect of broad collaborative approaches with the intention of improving student outcomes. She has three children in the district. They’re entering 11th, ninth and sixth grades. Her family has lived in Moffat County since 2014.

Michelle Tucker

Tucker enters the education field also as a director at MCHS after a career in management in the insurance sector. Tucker and Miller will work with high school staff and the community, as well as other stakeholders in the school to build teams, to ensure MCHS students have the best possible opportunity to learn. Tucker has two daughters who are students in Moffat County schools, and has lived in Craig for 20 years.

Crystal Miller

Miller steps into leadership as principal of Ridgeview and Maybell elementaries after nearly two decades in education in Moffat County. She sees her primary purpose in her new role to provide leadership that creates a positive and inclusive school culture that supports and meets the needs of every child.

Her background includes 21 years as a special education teacher and, most recently, two as a physical education teacher. The last 18 years of her career have been with MCSD. Miller grew up in Montana and has lived in Craig for 23 years. Her son graduated from MCHS in 2022, and her daughter will be a senior this coming year.

Bobbie Evenson

Evenson’s title and role shifted from assistant principal at Craig Middle School last year to director of secondary education at the same building this year. Evenson has been with Moffat County School District for 17 years — all at CMS — and has seven more years of career education experience on top of that.

She started at CMS as a physical education teacher, transitioned into an instructional coaching role and took on the assistant principal role last school year. Evenson has a son at the high school and a daughter in college who graduated from MCHS in 2022.

Emily Bogue

Bogue, who served as dean of students at Craig Middle School last year, will join Evenson as director of secondary education at CMS this school year. Bogue has been in the district going on nine years, having taught social studies for seven years before becoming dean of students last year.

Bogue has been in education for more than 20 years now, having taught for 13 years in Kansas before her family moved to Craig. She has two children in the district, both at MCHS.

Cuyler Meade

Meade joins MCSD as the director of Communications and Grants after just over a year in a similar position at Memorial Regional Health. Meade’s background is in newspapers, having served as the editor of the Craig Press and elsewhere. Meade’s role with MCSD includes both internal and external communications, helping all stakeholders involved in educating Moffat County children to collaborate effectively in the interest of the best outcomes for students and the community. Meade has six young children, four of whom already attend schools in the district. His family has called Craig home since 2021.

Heather Higgins

Higgins is stepping into the director of technology role after previously serving in the same department as a software specialist. Higgins has been with the district for almost 22 years. She and the technology department will continue to work to ensure the numerous tools and access points are operating for students and teachers across the district. Higgins had two daughters graduate from Moffat County School District, and has a granddaughter at Sunset Elementary.

Megan Caughey

Caughey takes on the role of special education director after serving as the special education coordinator. Caughey has been with the district five years and is looking forward to collaborating with families and community agencies to grow the district’s capacity to help the students she serves.

Maegan McGruder-Duzik

Maegan McGruder-Duzik comes on as transportation manager after a brief stint in the same department as transportation secretary. Prior to that, McGruder-Duzik was a substitute teacher in the district. McGruder-Duzik grew up in Meeker and moved to Craig in 2017. She has two children in the district, both in elementary school.