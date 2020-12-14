Moffat County man facing felony charges following early Sunday morning rollover that killed 15-year-old

A 20-year-old Moffat County resident is facing felony charges following a rollover crash early Sunday morning on Moffat County Road 31 that killed a 15-year-old female, who was a passenger in the car.

Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis confirmed Monday morning that the 15-year-old, who was transported to Memorial Regional Health with life-threatening injuries Sunday, succumbed to her injuries.

The rollover occurred at 2:32 a.m. Sunday on Moffat County Road 31 roughly 2 miles north of Craig, CSP said.

Dillon Burch, 20, was driving the 2004 gray Dodge Ram northbound on Moffat County Road 31 when he lost control of the truck and rolled off the left side of the roadway. CSP says speed and alcohol are suspected as being contributing factors in the crash.





Burch currently faces felony vehicular assault — weapon charges, as well as a misdemeanor child abuse charge, on top of three traffic violations, including DUI, reckless driving and driving without a seat belt.

Lewis said Burch could face additional charges due to the 15-year-old’s death. Those additional charges could come once investigators consult with the 14th Judicial District Attorney’s office.

Moffat County School District’s Crisis Management Team is currently meeting to determine crisis services to be provided to students following the 15-year-old’s death.

This is a developing story. The Craig Press will provide more information as it becomes available.

