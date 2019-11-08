Moffat County High School to host Veterans Day ceremony

Moffat County veterans demonstrate how to properly fold the U.S. flag as veteran Michael Lausin explains the meaning of each fold to students during a Veterans Day ceremony, held Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 at Moffat County High School.

Jim Patterson/staff

Moffat County High School will host its annual Veterans Day ceremony Monday, Nov. 11 at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane.

The day includes an assembly starting at 11 a.m. with a tribute to local veterans, followed by lunch as students eat and converse with the guests of honor.

Bobby Howard, athletics and activities director for MCHS, said he has seen a substantial amount of pride in the community regarding soldiers, and Moffat County students are no exception.

“They have tremendous respect for veterans and I love to watch them interact with the veterans that visit,” he said. “They are so respectful to me and my service. If I had known how much they appreciated my service, I would have taken more pictures.”

Howard served in the US Navy during the Gulf War and later was part of the Navy Reserve during the second War on Terror.

“Veterans Day to me is a day to honor those that give up everything in the service of our nation,” he said. “I always think of my father who was career Army and bled green until I joined the Navy. Then his pride in me converted him to blue.”

For more information on the MCHS ceremony, call 970-824-7036.