Moffat County grad looks to support positivity in online contest

Photos of Mackenzie Marshall are part of her profile page in the Miss Jetset Cover Model Search.

Courtesy Images

The phrase “Be positive” is one that lately has special significance to Moffat County High School graduate Mackenzie Marshall.

And, she’s hoping people will keep that in mind.

Marshall is a contestant in the Miss Jetset Cover Model Search, an online contest sponsored by Jetset Magazine. Young women who apply for the contest post their profile to the site and receive votes from patrons with the top vote-getter eventually appearing on the magazine’s cover.

“I just clicked on this link on Instagram and didn’t think anything of it, but then they sent me messages and emails telling me I was selected for their competition,” she said. “I found out I got jumped up to the top 30, and now I’m in the top 10.”

The contest also serves to raise awareness and funds for The B+ Foundation — otherwise referred to as Be Positive — a nonprofit organization which helps children and their families dealing with pediatric cancer, according to the contest description.

Moffat County High School graduate Mackenzie Marshall smiles with her new diploma during the May 2019 ceremony.

Andy Bockelman

Through Feb. 6, visitors to the Jetset site can cast free online votes daily for models and also have the option of pairing a financial donation to The B+ Foundation with votes — for example, $10 equals 10 votes.

“Part of it is just seeing how much you can help raise for a good cause,” Marshall said. “They use none of the money for themselves or for us. It all goes to B+ and families of kids diagnosed with cancer. It helps them pay for hospital charges and recoup from that.”

Marshall graduated from Moffat County High School in 2019 and currently attends the Colorado Northwestern Community College Craig campus. After competing at the state level pitching for the Meeker softball program throughout high school, she signed her senior year to play for CNCC’s team in Rangely.

“I figured it was way cheaper to finish my prereqs in Craig and then go back to Rangely,” she said.

In her Q&A for the contest, Marshall said any winnings she receives she would like to put toward her education, helping out her family and supporting the local animal shelter where she works.

The link to support to Marshall is https://jetsetmag.com/model-search/2020/mackenzie-marshall.