Moffat County Early Childhood Center hosting winter clothing exchange for preschool children

CRAIG — A lack of warm clothing can be difficult for young kids in the wintertime, but educators hope to undo that problem and help children bundle up.

Moffat County Early Childhood Center is asking for parents who have gently used clothing for preschool-aged children to provide for its snow clothing exchange.

“Any donations will be greatly appreciated, but please not clothing with holes or tears,” said preschool Director Stephanie Davis. “Then come in and get whatever you need.”

The center is accepting donations of winter clothing — snow pants, coats, gloves, hats, and boots — until Dec. 14. Clothing will be sorted and available for families in need of the materials from Dec. 17 until Dec. 20 at the preschool located at 600 Texas Ave.