Moffat County boys basketball hosting legendary event for alumni athletes

The 1923 Craig High School basketball team pose for a photo on the south side of what is now the Museum of Northwest Colorado. Moffat County High School boys basketball will host an upcoming event Feb. 8 for hoops alumni from throughout the years.

Museum of Northwest Colorado/Courtesy Photo

Moffat County High School boys basketball players and coaches are seeking a hand in making a blast from the past all the bigger.

MCHS hoops is planning a reunion event for former players with the program as part of the Saturday, Feb. 8 home games against Aspen.

Any and all former athletes who played for the Bulldog boys basketball program are welcome to attend.

MCHS head coach Steve Maneotis said he was inspired by his time competing in the sport at Colorado State University, which dedicated a game to honoring past legends of the sport.

“I feel like we really need to tie the alumni back into our program and make them feel appreciated,” he said.

Maneotis said he has already contacted numerous alumni — some who graduated more than 60 years ago — about the event, which is more about recognition than gathering former athletes for a contest.

“A lot of guys have thought we wanted them to play, but it’s not really a reunion game between them. We just want them back here to recognize and enjoy the day with us,” Maneotis said.

The day will include a pre-game get-together at noon, followed by an introduction of all alumni at halftime of the boys varsity game later in the day, complete with t-shirts for the guests of honor.

The team is also planning a post-game event for all who attend.

“We want our kids to hear about tradition from these former players, see what they can learn from them,” he said.

Depending on the response, Maneotis said he hopes it’s something that can expand in the future.

Former players from any year of Bulldog hoops can contact Maneotis with their name, email address, years they competed for and graduated from MCHS, and shirt size to steve.maneotis@moffatsd.org.