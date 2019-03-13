Moffat County athletes move into last events before spring break: Bulldog Sports — Week of March 13, 2019
March 13, 2019
Wednesday
6 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation adult volleyball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.
Thursday
TBD Moffat County High School girls soccer vs. Colorado Rocky Mountain School in Grand Junction
3:45 p.m. Craig Middle School wrestling at East Grand Middle School Invitational Round Robin in Granby
Friday
9 a.m. Moffat County High School track and field at Rifle Invitational
4 p.m. Moffat County High School boys swimming at Glenwood Springs
Saturday
TBD Moffat County High School boys swimming at Western Slope League Relay Meet in Grand Junction
9 a.m. Craig Middle School wrestling at District Tournament in Meeker
Sunday
3:30 p.m. Youth Bowling League at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, 990 Industrial Ave.
Monday
None
Recommended Stories For You
Tuesday
None