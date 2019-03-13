Moffat County athletes move into last events before spring break: Bulldog Sports — Week of March 13, 2019

Wednesday

6 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation adult volleyball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

Thursday

TBD Moffat County High School girls soccer vs. Colorado Rocky Mountain School in Grand Junction

3:45 p.m. Craig Middle School wrestling at East Grand Middle School Invitational Round Robin in Granby

Friday

9 a.m. Moffat County High School track and field at Rifle Invitational

4 p.m. Moffat County High School boys swimming at Glenwood Springs

Saturday

TBD Moffat County High School boys swimming at Western Slope League Relay Meet in Grand Junction

9 a.m. Craig Middle School wrestling at District Tournament in Meeker

Sunday

3:30 p.m. Youth Bowling League at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, 990 Industrial Ave.

Monday

None

Recommended Stories For You

Tuesday

None