MCSD bus involved in two-vehicle crash; no students injured

A Moffat County School District bus was involved in a two-vehicle crash at milemarker 96 on U.S. Highway 40 around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday.

The school district is reporting no injuries from those in the bus at this time, according to a statement from MCSD. All parents whose children have been affected by the crash have been contacted.

According to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis, a 55-year-old male was injured in the crash. The extent of the male’s injuries are unknown at this time.

Trooper Lewis added that the roadway is closed at this time.

This is a developing story. The Craig Press will provide more updates as they become available

