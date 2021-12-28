Longtime resident Bonnie Stewart named next publisher of Craig Press

Bonnie Stewart



A longtime local and veteran of the newspaper industry, Bonnie Stewart will become the next publisher of the Craig Press starting Jan. 1, as General Manager Sheli Steele leaves her position at the close of 2021.

Stewart currently serves as revenue director for the Steamboat Pilot & Today. She was announced as the next publisher of the Steamboat Pilot & Today earlier this month, and Stewart will become both newspapers’ publisher on the first of the year.

“With a dedicated staff and deep roots in the community, the Craig Press resonates with readers — it really means something to them,” Stewart said. “I’m excited to build on the newspaper’s long, storied tradition and be working with such a wonderful, talented group of people.”

Steele has been the general manager of the Craig Press since August 2019 and has been with the paper for nine years. The Moffat County native is moving onto new career pursuits, but will be staying in Craig.

Coming into the role, Stewart has had a long career in the newspaper industry and brings a wealth of knowledge — both in and out of the newspaper business — into her new position.

“Bonnie was born with ink in her blood and has always found a way back to the publishing business,” said Samantha Johnston, Colorado Mountain News Media general manager. “It is a challenging time to be in media, and I’m grateful for Bonnie’s passion for the industry and her pursuit of sustainable business models, always with an eye for how to put people first.”

Starting her career at the Daily Sentinel in Grand Junction, Stewart worked at the same newspaper for almost 13 years, moving from the circulation department up to classified advertising account manager.

Stewart then jumped from that position to classified inside sales manager, a role she held for several years, before shifting to outside sales and covering the real estate and automotive territories.

Stewart left the Daily Sentinel to relocate to Hayden in 2005, where she became a Realtor and worked for Prudential Steamboat Realty. She later went to work for the town of Hayden for five years.

Stewart returned to the newspaper industry with the then-Craig Daily Press as advertising director. From there, she took on the role of classified manager for both the Steamboat Pilot & Today and the Craig Daily Press, in addition to holding down the advertising director’s position.

In 2013, Stewart’s career path took her into a position with Colorado State Patrol. However, she returned to the newspaper industry again in 2017, this time working for Swift Communications as classified director.

“Steamboat and Craig have very different identities and deserve the kind of leadership that will honor their unique identities, build on the strength of their commonalities and, most importantly, respect them as individual communities with their own goals, priorities and values,” Johnston said. “Bonnie has the unique perspective of deeply understanding the entire valley and having an authentic commitment to ensuring that Moffat County is proud of its local newspaper.”

Stewart has been married to her husband, Ty, for 11 years, and they have five children and two grandchildren together. The couple enjoys spending time together at their cabin in the mountains and with their family.

“I am humbled and excited for this opportunity,” Stewart said. “I started my career in the newspaper industry in the early 1990s. Over the last 30 years, I have worn many hats and been fortunate to work for different newspapers. I have worked for corporations, as well as family owned newspapers that included weeklies and dailies. I have also had the good fortune to work in other industries, which has broadened my knowledge and perspective.”