LMD Board unanimously approves funding for Yampa building project

The Yampa Building at 775 Yampa Ave.

File Photo

The Local Marketing District approved a funding request for the Craig Chamber of Commerce and the Moffat County Visitor Center to renovate and later move into the old Yampa building.

The vision of the building is that the Yampa building will be a community pillar serving as the Visitor Center, Tourism and Sportsman Headquarter and Chamber Business Hub. Partner agencies and businesses, events, programming and services will focus on engaging visitors, advancing small business and economic and community development.

The facility will offer shared co-workspace, a group meeting room and resting areas for travelers.

The LMD’s board unanimously approved funding of $262,590.00 for the Chamber and Visitor Center Thursday afternoon inside the City of Craig’s Council Chambers.

“One of the missions of the LMD is promoting tourism and economic development,” Chris Jones, an LMD board member said. “This project achieves both of those…I was for this when the building first became available. The location, parking available, and access to downtown will push a lot of tourism towards downtown.”

Roughly $240K of the $262,590 will go towards remodeling, furnishing, and new equipment inside the 99-year-old building. The additional $22K will go towards operations for the year.

“I was in shock, honestly,” Jennnifer Holloway, Craig Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, said. “I didn’t expect them to vote on it last night. I was told that they probably wouldn’t, but I was so grateful that they saw the vision and I was grateful for all of the community members that turned out and spoke in support of the project.”

Now that LMD has approved funding, the next step is City Council voting to approve the project. According to Holloway, there doesn’t appear to be a reason why City Council wouldn’t vote to move forward.

Once that happens, Holloway said she expects remodeling to start in late April or early May, and that phase of the project should be complete in 6-8 weeks after the start date. From there, the Chamber is shooting for the building to be move-in ready by July 1.

The Chamber will manage the Yampa Building including tenant leasing, common area curation, space designation and operations.