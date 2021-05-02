Life is but a dream: Moffat County students on Cloud 9 at prom

While not every element of the 2020-21 school year at Moffat County High School has been easygoing, the theme of the annual prom got students back to a soft and soothing good time.

The annual spring formal, held Saturday night at the Moffat County Fairgrounds Pavilion, was a welcome return to normalcy with the theme “On Cloud 9.”

Dreamy clouds and glowing stars were among the décor as students and faculty put on their best duds to cut back and have fun after a year full of uncertainty.

While 2020 saw multiple school events cancelled, organizers got the go-ahead earlier this year to bring prom back in full force, with school district staff members Amber Beaver and Teesha Reidhead putting things together.

However, the two were quick to share credit with those who played significant parts in organizing in the past month.

“We had such great help from the junior class in getting all this put together,” Reidhead said.

While prom was originally going to include a strict COVID mask rule, Moffat County’s relaxing of the statewide mask mandate allowed students to spend the night with their faces uncovered, though guidelines for food and beverages were still observed.

Rather than a buffet style, organizers loaded tables with individually packaged items like cake pops, cotton candy, and popcorn drizzled with chocolate.

“The food was done by food services with the school district and Samuelson’s donated the cotton candy machine,” Beaver said.

Following the Grand March for photo opportunities on the Pavilion stage, dancing with music by DJ David Pressgrove let the crowd unwind before the coronation.

With a Google form circulated before the dance, voting for the junior class’s Prince and Princess included a short list of Logan Hafey, Ryan Peck, Alexander Nichols, Abbe Adams, Emma Jones and Amelia Seim.

Taking the sashes and headwear were Nichols and Jones, both of whom were heavily involved in the planning process for the event.

“We all put a lot of work into it,” Jones said. “I think all the juniors really came together as a class and bonded over this thing. It’s really cool to see it.”

Among others in the class to put significant work into the process were Hafey, Taran Teeter, Evi Dietrich, Ana Iglesias, and Emily Holloway, with Halle Hamilton and Tanner Zimmerman providing the royalty announcements.

Seniors up for King and Queen were Blake Juergens, Logan Malley, Krece Papierski, Alayna Behrman, Emaleigh Papierski and Hannah Vasquez.

When Juergens’ name was announced, a cheer erupted as he engaged in a quick but memorable one-man Cossack dance at the prompting of his football teammates.

“They pressured me to do it if I won,” Juergens laughed. “They were chanting my name, and I gotta say, that felt really good.”

Vasquez didn’t have fancy ready to go when she was proclaimed Queen — until the subsequent spotlight dance — though she could not smiling as she took the crown and sash.

Being royalty for a night was only part of an altogether excellent night, she said.

“I really liked the vibe tonight and all the decorations tonight. They did a really good job with this,” Vasquez said.