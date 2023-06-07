LDS Church offers financial self-reliance course

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will soon present a 12-week financial self-reliance course for people who want better control over their finances.

Starting June 20, the group will meet weekly on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. using Zoom, and each meeting will last about two hours. There will be a workbook and a facilitator leading the meetings, and lesson materials will be presented with a faith-based approach, but are applicable for students from any background.

Spouses are encouraged to attend together. Space is limited to 12 students. Contact Kayle Neeley at 480-766-1215 for more.