LDS Church offers financial self-reliance course
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will soon present a 12-week financial self-reliance course for people who want better control over their finances.
Starting June 20, the group will meet weekly on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. using Zoom, and each meeting will last about two hours. There will be a workbook and a facilitator leading the meetings, and lesson materials will be presented with a faith-based approach, but are applicable for students from any background.
Spouses are encouraged to attend together. Space is limited to 12 students. Contact Kayle Neeley at 480-766-1215 for more.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.