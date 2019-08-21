Lance Scranton: What you’re looking for

Lance Scranton

Courtesy photo

Next week marks the official end of Summer around Craig as students head back to school for another year of public education. Parents have expectations, as do teachers, principals and administrators. The year always starts off with a host of expected outcomes that can be a simple as hoping that kids get to school; all the way to dreaming about high school being over if you are an incoming senior.

Everyone is looking for something and the school system plays a pivotal role in giving children our community access to a brighter future. Some parents just appreciate the fact that their child is supervised for eight hours during the day while others hope that teachers can help their child understand the school subject enough to pass and maybe go on to college or some kind of post-secondary training.

Depending on your hopes and dreams, school offers so many avenues for children and adults to become a community of individuals who do their very best to help each other gain access to that American Dream. While the dream has taken some flack over the past few years, it is still the purposeful intent of public education to help students realize their abilities, accept and deal with their limitations, and figure out how to get even better at something that they are already skilled at or enjoy.

The process of finding what you’re looking for begins with figuring out what your purpose is and how you fit into the grand scheme of things. Public schools have never pretended to be the place where you will be given everything so you can become anything. Schools that depend on funding and support from parents try to give students whatever they can to help them realize their hopes and dreams are not completely out of reach.

What you’re looking for this school year should line up with how much you determine that the energy required to succeed is very closely related to the attitude and perspective a parent or child brings to the building each and every school day. What you are looking for is the best possible outcome for those you care about and as many others as well. What we are all looking for is the willingness to expend the time and energy to make school the thing that helps us figure out what we should be looking for as we make our way through the next year.

I’m looking for another great year in which our community celebrates our successes, comes together when things get tough, and understands the only way we succeed is when we all work together. I hope you are looking for the same!