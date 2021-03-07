Kimber Wheeler lands archery scholarship to the University of the Cumberlands in Kentucky

Kimber Wheeler shoots archery at a competition in Grand Junction. (Courtesy Photo)



A childhood hobby has turned into a scholarship to the University of the Cumberlands for Moffat County High School senior Kimber Wheeler.

Wheeler, a standout 4-H archer, has spent significant time on the archery range since she was 6 years old. That love blossomed into an opportunity to compete across the state around age of 8 or 9, and now gives her an opportunity to head to Williamsburg, Kentucky for college, with her bow and arrows in tow.

Wheeler decided to become a Cumberlands Patriot over seven other schools that she was looking at, including Georgetown College, Union College, and the University of Montevello.

“The University of the Cumberlands, I like their location and they are a smaller school with a lot more opportunities for the major that I am going into,” Wheeler said.“They are also a lot more cost effective, a lot cheaper than the other archery programs that I looked at going into.”

A student trainer for MCHS athletics, Wheeler said she is going to college as a sports and exercise science major, with hopes of becoming a professional athletic trainer.

Involved in archery for the last 12 years, Wheeler says what she enjoys the most about the sport are the competitiveness that she feels when competing, and the relationships she has made with fellow competitors and teammates.

Knowing relationships are a big part of the sport, Wheeler is excited to be a part of the team and meet her teammates in pursuit of a national championship in Kentucky.

The formats that the Patriots compete in, including shoot down —which is standing on the line and shooting at non moving targets down range in a round robin style tournament — is something that excites Wheeler. The team also participates in 3-D, indoor and field competitions.

“I think the one thing I’m most excited about is the format they shoot in,” Wheeler said. “They shoot in a couple different categories that I’ve shot before, but they are a lot more professional. Shoot downs is something that I’ve only done once before and it is something that is very competitive and very nerve wracking and I think it will be a good opportunity to compete in a head to head competition at the collegiate level.”

Kimber Wheeler poses in front of some targets in her University of Cumberlands gear at an event in Grand Junction. (Courtesy Photo)



Wheeler, who shoots an Olympic style recurve bow, will be joining a roster that has only two other archers that shoot with a recurve bow when she gets on campus in the fall.

“I shoot pretty much all the divisions except for traditional, but I will be shooting Olympic recurve at the University of Cumberlands,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler is very appreciative of the help that she received to get to the point of continuing the sport she loves.

“I just want to thank my parents most of all for everything they have for me and all the amazing people and coaches that have helped me throughout the years,” Wheeler said.

