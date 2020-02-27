Jury finds Craig man guilty on seven felony charges

A Moffat County jury found Frederick Charles Battle, 48, guilty on seven charges Wednesday.

Battle was found guilty on felony charges of one count of special offender, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture or distribute a controlled substance (Schedule III or IV), one count of possession of a controlled substance (Schedule I), possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count of special offender (DF1), stemming from an October 2018 arrest in which Craig police found a large amount of cash, drugs, and guns on Battle.

Fredrick Charles Battle

Craig Press/jail courtesy

Battle waived his right each day of the trial to sit in the courtroom, instead electing to head back to jail.

On Oct. 10, 2018, Craig Police contacted Battle outside of his apartment on 1st Avenue in West Craig, executing a search warrant after receiving a report of domestic violence with a handgun from Battle’s apartment on Oct. 5.

Battle had a previous domestic violence conviction in Sweetwater County, Wyoming, that prohibited him from possessing a firearm.

During the initial contact, Battle told police he had a handgun on him, which turned out to be a fully-loaded .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun with a round in the chamber.

While executing the search warrant of his vehicle in the parking lot, police found the handgun, $1,651 in cash, and a black bag on the front seat.

In the black bag, police found a score of drugs and weapons, including the following:

A .38-caliber revolver with six live rounds

One plastic baggie containing an estimated 28.3 grams of heroin

One plastic baggie containing an estimated 3.5 grams of methamphetamine

One operational AWS digital scale

One plastic baggie containing eighteen unk pills and six blue pills later identified as Alprazolam, a schedule IV controlled substance

One plastic baggie containing 26.5 while oval pills later identified as Zolpidem Tartrate, a schedule IV controlled substance

One plastic container containing an estimated 9.2 grams of heroin

One zip lock baggie containing 51 smaller unused jeweler-type baggies

Later, while executing a search warrant of Battle’s apartment, police found a .22-caliber rifle that was unloaded, and a .9mm semi-automatic handgun with one round in the chamber and another nine rounds in the magazine.

Following Battle’s arrest and transport to Moffat County Jail, officers spoke with the All Crimes Enforcement Team and later determined that one ounce of heroin had a street value of $1,200 to $1,400 at the time. Battle had nearly 38 ounces of heroin on him at the time of arrest, amounting to a street value of roughly $45,000 to $52,000.

Found guilty Wednesday on all charges stemming from the 2018 arrest, Battle now awaits his sentencing hearing to determine how long he’ll spend behind bars.

No date was set following the guilty verdict Wednesday.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com