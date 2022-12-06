Integrated Community plans to open office in Craig, offering services for immigrants in Moffat County

A nonprofit organization that serves the immigrant community has announced plans to open an office in Craig in December.

The new office in Craig for Integrated Community/Comunidad Integrada is expected to bring more local services to the community, thanks in part to a grant from the Colorado Health Foundation.

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 19 to dedicate the new office at 555 Breeze St., Suite 110, and members of the community are invited to join Integrated Community’s staff, board members, local partners for the grand opening ceremony.

Integrated Community Executive Director Nelly Navarro and the new Craig Office Director Angela Modesitt will help host the ribbon-cutting ceremony and can answer questions about the organization from anyone in the community.

Modesitt is a resident of Hayden who has been working with nonprofits in the Yampa Valley for almost 12 years. In many of her previous roles, she served residents in both Routt and Moffat counties.

Beginning Dec. 20, Integrated Community’s Craig office will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday by appointment only.

The nonprofit has been serving immigrant populations for many years in Routt County, as well as assisting Moffat County residents who work in Routt. With its new office in Craig, Integrated Community plans to provide three main types of services including resource and referrals, immigration and language justice.

Resource and referral services aid non-English speaking community members by helping them find medical care, employment, housing, legal services and other basic needs. The organization’s work also helps decrease the workload on other human services agencies in the area. Modesitt will be providing resource and referral services out of the Craig office by appointment Monday through Thursday.

Integrated Community is also recognized by the Department of Justice to provide immigration services such as citizenship, work permits, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, travel documents, temporary protected status and family petitions, among other services. Integrated Community Immigration Specialist Renzo Walton will be providing immigration services out of the Craig office by appointment.

For language justice services, professional interpreters provide practical, confidential interpretations and translation services for community members. All the interpreters are vetted, contracted and trained by Integrated Community, according to the organization.

Modesitt said that virtual interpretation and translation has opened up better access to those services over the past few years, and those services will continue to be available to Moffat residents upon request.

Once the new Craig office is established, Integrated Community could provide additional services in Craig down the road, depending on the community’s needs, Modesitt said. However, she added that Integrated Community also wants to be mindful not to duplicate services that are already being offered by other local organizations.

For more about Integrated Community, go to CIICColorado .org or contact Angela Modesitt at moffatmgr@ciiccolorado.org or 970-806-4050.