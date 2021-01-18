How many people have received a COVID-19 vaccination in Moffat County?

Moffat County Public Health Nurse Olivia Scheele (right) administers a Moderna COVID-19 vaccination at Sandrock Ridge Care and Rehab in late December 2020. (Courtesy Photo / Moffat County Public Health)



While the state of Colorado will receive much less in vaccines in the second major rollout than expected, Moffat County continues to roll along vaccinating community members with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Friday, Jan. 14, Moffat County is reporting it has vaccinated 1,174 people between its three medical entities in Memorial Regional Health, Moffat County Public Health, and Northwest Colorado Health.

According to a report from Public Health, MRH has administered 611 vaccines, Public Health has administered 408 vaccines, and Northwest Colorado Health has administered 156 vaccines. The majority of vaccines administered have been to those who are over the age of 70.

“I think we’d done a super great job,” said Olivia Scheele, Public Health Nurse for Moffat County. “Strategizing as a whole, we’ve done a great job, in my opinion. Things have gone smoothly.”

The 1,174 vaccines administered marks 8.9 percent of the community in Moffat County. According to the most current US Census date available, Moffat County has 13,127 people who reside in the county.

Of the 1,174 vaccines administered as of Jan. 14, 41.14% of the vaccines have been administered to those in the 80+ demographic. Another 41.52% have been administered to the 70-79 demographic.

“We’ve done a good chunk of the 70 and over population,” Scheele said. “We’ve also vaccinated as many health care workers, first responders, and law enforcement officers as possible.

“We haven’t had any bad reactions, nothing that isn’t anticipated,” Scheele said. “A sore arm is common, as is a low grade fever, body aches and chills. Health workers expect that reaction, which shows us the immune system is doing its job.”

Vaccine Shortage?

Previously, the state of Colorado was expecting roughly 210,000 from the federal reserve. Instead, Colorado will receive just 79,000 vaccines as the federal reserve is less than first reported.

The shortage will hit Moffat County, where Public Health is expected to receive just 100 doses, providing the health department with some challenges when it comes to distributing vaccines.

“What we’re trying to do is plan how to redistribute current doses as second doses, and then work with our minimal allocations to continue with first doses to make sure we keep enough for second doses in case we don’t get anymore soon,” said Scheele.

Scheele added that Public Health, along with MRH and Northwest Colorado Health, is running daily inventory – both physically and electronically – on the doses, ensuring Moffat County has enough vaccine doses.

