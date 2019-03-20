Hospital Transformation Project, physician contracts top Memorial Regional Health agenda

An update on the Colorado Hospital Transformation Project will be the topic of an educational presentation over dinner when the Memorial Regional Health Board of Trustees meets at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 21.

HTP is an initiative mandated by Senate Bill 17-267 and under development by Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing Department.

According to HCPF, the HTP is “set to change health care delivery.” Delivery system reform incentive payments, or DSRIP, will be used to support hospital-led projects to:

• Improve patient outcomes through care redesign and integration with the community- based providers

• Improve the patient experience in the care delivery system and support appropriate care in appropriate settings

• Lower Health First Colorado (Colorado’s Medicaid program) costs through reductions in avoidable care

Staff at MRH have been working with community partners since September to develop the health system’s approach to meeting HTP goals, as reported in the Craig Press.

At their regular meeting, beginning at 6 p.m., board members will convene an executive session to discuss physician contracts.

The complete agenda is available below.