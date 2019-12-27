Hometown Hero: Jody Lee helps Moffat County competitive shooters focus on success

The senior rifle team for Moffat County 4-H celebrate their accomplishments at the Colorado State Championships. From left, Isaiah Miles, Angela Hill, Gabrielle Ellis, Chloe Villard, Joey Gates, Forrest Siminoe and coach Jody Lee.

Courtesy Photo

For this week’s Hometown Hero, the Craig Press is pleased to honor Jody Lee.

Lee is one of multiple coaches who dedicate their time and expertise to the Moffat County 4-H shooting sports program.

Jody and his wife Red specialize in coaching .22 rifle and emphasize responsibility and safety in the use of firearms for young competitors.

Moffat County shooters regularly perform well at the state level and beyond, and this summer saw a national championship for the all-girl Colorado team of Moffat’s Angela Hill, Joey Gates and Gabrielle Ellis and Routt County’s Taylor Kirby in the civilian marksmanship program.

Jody said the key to the program’s success is hard work by kids as well as support from parents.

“Seems like every year, there’s always a lot of things you see that makes you proud, and with the families we have such a good support system to help the teams out. It’s always such a group effort,” he said in a 2017 article.

Merriam-Webster defines a “hero” as a person admired for achievements and noble qualities. Who’s your hometown hero? A local first responder? Your neighbor? A co-worker? A friend? Help the Craig Press honor the unselfish service of our Hometown Heroes each Friday by submitting the name of your hero and a short statement explaining why he or she should be honored. Send your story to hometownheroes@craigdailypress.com.