Highways outside Craig closed due to dangerous snow conditions

First responders and officials with CDOT have reportedly shut down several highways in and around Moffat County due to high winds and deep snow, including U.S. Highway 40 and Colorado Highway 13 North of Craig to the state line.

Scanner traffic erupted Tuesday morning about 10:30 a.m. after several vehicles slid off the road near mile marker 88 on U.S. Highway 40. The accidents led officials to close U.S. 40 near Craig from mile marker 88 to mile marker 60. Moffat County Sheriff KC Hume confirmed U.S. Highway 40 was closed from Maybell to Craig.

“As conditions have worsened, we encourage folks that do not have to travel to not travel due to the blowing and drifting snow,” Hume said. “Conditions are bad.”

Hume was out and about Tuesday and said he would soon be joining a sheriff’s deputy to hopefully rescue a woman whose truck and trailer were stranded near the intersection of Moffat County Road 15 and Moffat County Road 64.

Conditions outside the city limits of Craig were reportedly so bad, plow crews throughout Moffat County reported roads and highways being impassable despite their best efforts to keep them clear.

By 11:30 a.m. reports were coming in of other road closures including Rabbit Ears Pass. Check cotrip.org for the latest closures.

Recommended Stories For You

Craig Press will continue to update this story and others as the violent winter storm moves through the region. If you have photos, video or stories you’d like to share email news@craigdailypress.com