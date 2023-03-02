Hayden’s Hayes the No. 1 bareback rider in rodeo

Finishing second at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo on Saturday, Feb. 25, Hayden's Keenan Hayes is now the No. 1 bareback rider in the world.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Just a few years into his Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association career, Hayden’s Keenan Hayes has become the world’s No. 1 bareback rider.

Hayes, 20, has been part of the PRCA since his first year of eligibility at 18, but he spent the last two years competing on a permit, which is the step before getting a professional card. Being at the top of his sport at such a young age means the world to him.

“It’s pretty awesome to be working toward that my whole life,” Hayes said. “It’s a pretty cool thing to see on paper I guess.”

Hayes said he always had that level of expectation for himself and with a second-place finish at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo on Saturday, Feb. 25, he earned enough to move him to the top of the world bareback standings.

“I get paid plenty good and I ended up walking out of that San Antonio rodeo with $20,000,” Hayes said. “That bumped me up there a good ways.”

The rankings go based off the total financial earnings from the season. Though we are only a couple months into the year and 2023 season, Hayes has earned over $46,000 and is more than $1,500 ahead of the No. 2 bareback rider, Rocker Steiner of Weatherford, Texas.

Despite spending the early part of the year in and around Texas, Hayes will return home in a few months to compete in rodeos in Greeley, Cheyenne and more. He said he cannot wait to be back up north and is blessed to be able to continue doing what he grew up doing at the highest level.

Hayes has a short break in his upcoming schedule where he will get a chance to rest up and heal in time for the busy season in the spring and summer.

“No matter what time frame you get off, we usually go every day in the summertime so any kind of time off in the week will help let your body rest and heal up,” Hayes said.