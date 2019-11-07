Hayden Booster Club gala Nov. 16 to benefit Chad Jones memorial scholarship

Hayden wrestling coach Chad Jones coaches at the Colorado State High School Wrestling Championships at the Pepsi Center in Denver.

File Photo

The Hayden Tigers Booster Club will host its annual Fall Fundraiser Gala on Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Routt County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with dinner at 7. The evening includes catered prime rib, appetizers, drinks, and live and silent auctions.

A comedy performance by Sam Adams, from Denver Comedy Works, will also be part of the night.

The Hayden Tigers Booster Club is a nonprofit organization that aids Tiger athletic programs, including the purchase of uniforms, athletic equipment, sports fees for needy students, meals for traveling teams, and funding for the hiring of a year-round athletic trainer for student-athletes.

“The extracurricular activities offered at the Hayden Schools provide opportunities for our students to learn the values of teamwork, individual and group responsibility, competition, and a sense of culture and community,” said a news release from the organization. “More importantly, research indicates that participation in school sports programs is related to students’ success in school, including consistent attendance, academic achievement, and aspirations for continuing beyond high school.”

All proceeds from the night of entertainment will go to benefit the athletic programs and athletes of Hayden’s secondary schools.

Organizers also look to memorialize Tiger wrestling coach Chad Jones, who passed away in 2018, with a scholarship in his honor.

Tickets are $45 in advance or $50 at the door and can be purchased online at 2019HaydenGala.eventbrite.com, by calling 970-620-5360, or emailing haydenboosterclub@yahoo.com.