Great American Horse Drive, annual Craig to Maybell bike ride coming this weekend in Moffat County

Hundreds of horses trot through downtown Maybell for the the Great American Horse Drive on Sunday, May 8, 2022. This year's drive will run through Maybell on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

Eli Pace/Craig Press

It’s time to break out your bikes and saddle up because the annual “Where the Hell’s Maybell?” bike ride and Great American Horse Drive will run through Moffat County this weekend.

The Sombrero Ranches’ Great American Horse Drive is a decadeslong tradition where people line the streets of Maybell and U.S. Highway 40 to witness a spectacle not common in this day and age.

The massive horse drive will begin Saturday, May 6, starting from the operation’s winter range in Browns Park, and continue through Sunday, May 7, when a throng of cowboys and cowgirls will herd hundreds of horses through the heart of Maybell on their way to their summer ranch in Craig for the riding season.

The horses can stroll through Maybell anytime between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday, and organizers suggest that spectators arrive earlier enough in the day to secure a good parking spot, safely out of the way of the horses, to catch all the action.

In addition to the horse drive, there will be opportunities for lunch and a festive party in Maybell with children’s games and more throughout the day Sunday.

After the horses pass through Maybell, traffic on U.S. 40 is expected to be stalled for a bit, so exploring the area could help people avoid having to drive back to Craig in the thick of the event.

With that in mind, Moffat County Tourism is using the drive as a chance to encourage people to explore the west end of the county, such as making a run to the Gates of Lodore, Irish Canyon, Browns Park or to see wild horses in the Sand Wash Basin.

The annual horse drive through Maybell will happen one day after the 37th Where the Hell’s Maybell? bicycle ride, which is scheduled for Saturday.

A pack of riders sticks together during the 30th “Where the Hell’s Maybell?” bike ride.

Andy Bockelman/Craig Press archive

The 30-mile bicycle ride starts in Craig and ends in Maybell, and many of the participants are not avid bikers. Instead, people of all ages and skill levels are encouraged to take part by going at their own speed and enjoying the beauty of Northwest Colorado during the journey.

The annual bike ride ride will depart from Northwest Storage in Craig at 7 a.m. and pass the Western Knolls at 7:30 p.m. A shuttle service back to Craig will leave Maybell at 10:30 a.m. and T-shirts will be available for $20.

The event serves as a kickoff into spring for Moffat County, and all riders are welcome. After the bike ride ends at Maybell Park, people can partake in Bear River Young Life’s breakfast for $7 with all proceeds going to Bear River Young Life.

For more about the Great American Horse Drive or the Where the Hell’s Maybell? bike ride, go to VisitMoffatCounty.com.