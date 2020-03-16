Governor orders temporary closure of all in-restaurant dining, bars in Colorado

Governor Jared Polis announced Monday that all in-dining restaurants and bars must close for 30 days.

Getty Images

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis issued an order temporarily closing all in-restaurant dining establishments and bars in the state, including Craig and Moffat County, effective immediately, during a news conference Monday afternoon from the state capitol.

Restaurants would still be allowed to serve food by delivery, drive-through, or carryout, and the order is currently in place for 30 days. Once the 30 days is up, the order will be reevaluated.

Polis said the order will go into effect today.

“While testing is important, we can’t wait on it, we need to act,” Polis said before announcing the order. “We need to flatten the curve.”

Polis said there are over 12,000 bars and restaurants in the state of Colorado, which employ 240,000 people.

Theaters and casinos will also be closed under the order.

This is a developing. The Craig Press will provide more information as it becomes available.