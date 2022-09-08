Free Wyman’s Museum Regional Picnic open for RSVPs
The annual Wyman’s Museum Regional Picnic will be on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the museum.
The picnic is a fun activity where seniors are bused in from Steamboat, Hayden, Meeker, Maybell and Baggs to hang out at the museum and enjoy a picnic with old and new friends.
Lunch is being donated by Walmart and a few board members from the Senior Social Center. The last picnic drew about 30 people.
“It’s a kick to see these folks reconnect with each other from throughout the Yampa Valley and beyond,” said Kathy Shea, an event organizer.
To RSVP, call 970-326-3188. The picnic is free for attendees.
