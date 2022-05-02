Fourth year running, Sand Wash Enduro Races rev up this weekend in Moffat County

Enduro racers gather up before the start of the ride.

Enduro Colorado Racing Series/Courtesy photo

The Sand Wash Enduro Races will be May 7-8, giving riders of all ages a long-distance, all-terrain ride across 50 miles of trails in the Sand Wash Basin.

Participants can sign up for the event until Friday night at LiveLaps.com . There will be three different riders’ groups with courses that vary in mileage, terrain and level of difficulty.

Riders will have two days of courses planned out ahead of them. The enduro races aren’t necessarily set up for spectators, as all of the courses are plotted along trails, but it’s an opportunity for riders to test their skills and try out new trails.

All bikes will go through an inspection prior to the start of Saturday’s races. There will be a variety of skills and ages, with riders as young as 12 years old up to 70 years old.

This will be the fourth year that Phil Vallem has helped organize the Sand Wash Enduro Races. Vallem participated in a Rocky Mountain Enduro Race and decided to start one in Moffat County.

There are about 40 volunteers who make the event happen. Vallem and event organizers have been working closely with the Bureau of Land Management to develop six different loops, spanning over 50 miles, specifically for this event.

About a year ago, Vallem started the Northwest Colorado Trails Corp, a club for motorized and non-motorized trail users that now has over 100 members. The trails corp also runs the motocross park, which occupies 400 acres of leased land near the Craig power plant.

The motor park has youth tracks for riders of a variety of different ages to practice. During the summer, the motor park hosts a youth race series that is open to the public to come and watch.

For more information about the enduro races and how to get involved, visit the event’s Facebook page by searching for “Sandwash Enduro 2022 May 7-8,” or go to LiveLaps.com to register for the event.

For more information about the motor park and summer youth races, visit Northwest Colorado Trails Corp’s Facebook page .