Former Moffat County commissioner Chuck Grobe vies for open seat once again

Chuck Grobe

Courtesy Photo

A deep-seated love and affection for the community, and a belief that leadership needs to step up in the difficult times ahead for Moffat County has Chuck Grobe eyeing a familiar role.

Grobe, who served as Moffat County commissioner from 2013 to 2017, announced his official bid for District 2 in this year’s election.

Current District 2 County Commissioner Ray Beck announced at a Republican meeting in early January that we wouldn’t run for re-election. At this time, Grobe is the lone known candidate to take Beck’s seat for the next four-year term.

“I just care about the community; the community is very important to me,” Grobe said. “I feel like there’s some unfinished business from when I was commissioner before, I just feel like there’s things I want to do. I want to do what I can for the community, because I think we’re heading into an interesting phase.

“I’m excited to throw my hat back into the ring for county commissioner and see what I can do for this community.”

Grobe has stayed involved with the community at the state level since leaving office in 2017. Grobe currently sits on the state’s Air Quality Control Commission, serving as a chairman on the board.

In previous political stops, Grobe lived in Hayden for 30 years and served as the mayor, served on the planning commission for 20 years, sat on the School Board, Fire Board and Cemetery Board while living in Hayden, later serving on the town board.

Grobe then moved to Craig in 2010 when he was mayor-elect in Hayden. He’s lived in Craig the last 10 years and retired from Tri-State Generation & Transmission while living here.

“I just feel its important to get good leadership in office with the county commissioners,” Grobe said. “I’m a proven leader.”

That care and wanting to be involved within the city and county has driven Grobe to stay involved in local government all these years later.

“I’m not one to sit back, complain from the bushes and things like that,” Grobe said. “If you’re going to complain, throw your hat in the ring and make a difference. I’m a crazy volunteer, so I have to be involved. That’s the only way things change is getting involved yourself and having a say.”

Leadership in these tough times ahead for Craig and Moffat County as a whole, will go a long way towards weathering the storm, according to Grobe.

“We just need leadership, whether it’s me or someone else,” Grobe said. “We need to involve the community as a whole in decisions. It’s going to be a tough go moving forward; there’s no silver bullet to bust out and make all our problems go away.”

Additional candidates will announce their campaigns at the Lincoln Dinner on Feb. 27, and have until the March 7 caucus to announce their official bid for the open seat.

In the meantime, Grobe will lean heavily on what helped him get elected to his previous county commissioner term.

“I’m going to be out in the community meeting people and just listening to what they have to say,” Grobe said. “It’s important for the voters to see me and be able to talk to me, and that helps me let them know I’m listening and am going to do my best for them.”

jcarney@craigdailypress.com