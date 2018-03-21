Forged signatures used to withdraw money: On the Record March 13

Craig Police Department

Tuesday, March 20

8:35 a.m. Officers responded to a Safe 2 Tell call, an anonymous reporting hotline for youth.

8:58 a.m. At the intersection of Barclay Street and West Victory Way, officers responded to a suspicious incident. A man was seen looking into mailboxes. Officers spoke to the man, who was checking his own mail.

10:13 a.m. On the 3000 block of Riford Court, officers responded to a possible fraud. A woman said that, while filing her taxes, it appeared someone else had used her son's Social Security number to claim him as a dependent. Officers spoke to the woman and found the woman had made a mistake on her paperwork. No crime was discovered.

12:09 p.m. On the 500 block of East Third Street, officers arrested a 46-year-old Craig woman on a warrant for larceny, issued out of the Moffat County Sheriff's Office.

2:46 p.m. At Yampa Valley Bank, officers responded to a reported fraud. A man said two people forged his signature and withdrew money from his account without permission.

7:03 p.m. Near the intersection of Yampa Avenue and West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a possible drunken driver. A black pickup was seen weaving on Yampa Avenue before turning left on West Victory Way. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.