Fitness tip: Fishing for fun and fitness

Fishing not only offers fun, it also offers a full body workout. Arms, back, core and legs are all involved in the act of walking, wading, casting, reeling and catching fish.

Fishing is not only a great way to burn calories; it also calls upon small muscle groups we don't normally use and helps us build fine motor skills, according to a blog post on fix.com, written by fly fisherman Charlie Robinton.

He added: “The U.S. Veterans Health Administration has adopted the use of fly fishing and fly tying as a recreational therapy for injured military veterans, because these calming, repetitive, low-impact activities help them regain strength and the use of their muscles.”

Fishing is also known to offer mental health benefits. Now is a great time to get out and fish in Moffat County, with a free fishing tournament — The Elkhead Classic — happening now through July 1. On offer is $9,000 in total prizes, including cash for catching northern pike and small mouth bass. There are also prizes for catching tagged fish, the largest fish, the smallest fish and the greatest number of fish.

For more information, call Yampa River State Park at 970-276-2061 or visit cpw.state.co.us/tournament.