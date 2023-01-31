Fifth Quarter Madness offers youth ice skating event Friday night

Following the Moffat County basketball games on Friday night, Feb. 3, middle and high school youth are invited to a Fifth Quarter ice skating event.

From 9-11 p.m. at the Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy Simpson Park, Fifth Quarter will host a skate night. There is a $3 entry fee for youth who bring their own skates, and $5 entry fee with skate rentals.

The event is being held in partnership with Moffat County Communities that Care, Young Life, and Partners for Youth.