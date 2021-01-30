Fatal vehicle crashes decreased in Northwest Colorado in 2020, Colorado State Patrol says

Colorado State Patrol says there was a 25% decrease in fatal vehicle crashes in Northwest Colorado in 2020.

While Colorado lost over 600 lives in vehicle crashes on state roadways, Northwest Colorado roadways were far safer than most other areas across the state in 2020 and over 25% safer than in 2019 for this same region, according to preliminary data compiled by CSP.

“The data will become finalized in the next couple of weeks, but presently we are seeing a 25.5% reduction in fatalities from vehicle crashes,’ stated Major David Rollins, District 4 Commander for the Colorado State Patrol. “Our primary focus has and always will be creating a safe and secure environment on our highways and local roadways.”

Colorado State Patrol’s District 4 encompasses the following counties: Eagle, Garfield, Grand, Jackson, Lake, Mesa, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt, and Summit.

Though travel patterns around the state changed dramatically from month to month due to the COVID-19 pandemic response, CSP is still encouraging drivers to continue good driving habits to support this downward trend in Northwest Colorado.

According to a press release from CDP, the top causes for injury and fatality crashes investigated by the State Patrol in 2020 were exceeding safe/legal speed, distracted driving, and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

