Families invited to Free Kick-Off to Summer event on June 3
Northwest Colorado Health is hosting a free Kick-Off to Summer event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at City Park in Craig.
People are invited to bring their families to enjoy the sunshine and outdoors, as they visit with neighbors and make new friends. Games and activities will be provided by local community organizations. This will also serve as an opportunity to connect with local resources.
Families are encouraged to bring layered clothing, hats and sunscreen, drinking water, lawn chairs and a picnic lunch. This is a nonalcoholic family event.
For more information, or if you are a community organization that would like to participate, contact Kim Maneotis at 970-870-4119 or Marco Borja at 970-875-7341.
