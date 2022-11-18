Faith: Sometimes we are slow to believe

Luke 24:18 Then one of them, named Cleopas, answered him, “Are you the only visitor to Jerusalem who does not know the things that have happened there in these days?”

Luke 24:19 And he said to them, “What things?” And they said to him, “Concerning Jesus of Nazareth, a man who was a prophet mighty in deed and word before God and all the people.

Luke 24:20 and how our chief priests and rulers delivered him up to be condemned to death, and crucified him.

Luke 24:21 But we had hoped that he was the one to redeem Israel. Yes, and besides all this, it is now the third day since these things happened.

Luke 24:25 Then he said unto them, O fools, and slow of heart to believe all that the prophets have spoken.

The Lord God encourages, lifts up and corrects His people. He does not beat, maim or put heavy burdens on His people. Some of you carry heavy burdens that you think are right to carry. However, I want you to see in the Word of God that most of this weight you have is just unbelief and lack of accepting what He has for you.

What most often happens is you and I fail and fall short and instead of returning speedily to His presence and the Scriptures we camp there. So often we camp in our failure and bemoan our lack of meeting spiritual expectations that Christ alone met for us.

We would rather spend days or weeks worrying or depressed over our lack than His sufficiency. So often you and I spend time grieving and moaning over our inability that we just flat refuse to come to the giver of all ability and help.

I believe that many of you are in this cycle of feeling bad over what you could not do or cannot do or what you see in yourself, instead of coming to the great and merciful high priest that waits readily to deliver and encourage and help.

Now this is the case with many that are truly His. This is not so much the case for the ones that are outside the faith. Those that are not Christians have a conscience but they are still in and of the world. They are seared in many ways to the leading and nudge of the Holy Ghost. Still, they need to come to Him more than ever.

What is so remarkably hopeful for you and I is that the Bible addresses this exact issue in the followers of Jesus Christ. If you are willing to look the scriptures, He always has an answer for you and I.

Notice that in all the times of self pity and sorrow, God was not done. Funny how we turn away the answer we pray for and need. Just like they did in this portion of scripture. They were bemoaning the loss when the ultimate gain walked with them. Amazing that just like His followers we can continue in sorrow and unbelief when the answer we asked for in hope and grace and truth keeps knocking on the door of our heart or in this instance is walking with us.

I do not know the specifics of your situation, but God does.

I do not know how many times you have pushed away hope and encouragement from your heavenly Father like broccoli on your plate but He does.

The message and context of the word is clear. He is not done. Reject the unbelief and sorrow over your situation and receive the grace and help and encouragement of His presence, His Word, His promises. He has never stopped being there and persistent. It is you that pushed it away, just like we read in Mark. God does not change.

In this passage the God of the universe exclaims, “O fools, and slow of heart to believe all that the prophets have spoken”. There was need and doubt and struggle in these men. They were so preoccupied with these that they failed to believe and see the answer was walking right next to them. It was Jesus the Christ.

Pastor Wyatt Stockton is the shepherd at Ridgeview Church of God. For more, RidgeViewCog.org .