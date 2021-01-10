Faith Column: He crowns the year with goodness

The past year was rough. I do not know of one person that was not touched in a difficult or challenging way. I have talked to so many that faced situations that they never have before personally. There are those that walked through loss and pain and heartache like never before.

This is not something that I think of or take lightly especially as a minister. When one hurts we all hurt. When one in the congregation is battling we need to circle the wagons and love and help that one.

This has been a time where I believe God was taking people that were willing to hear Him back to a place of dependency and a true leaning on the everlasting arms. There were none it seems who got through unscathed. The heaviness of that experience and struggle at times seems to be enough to overwhelm us all. I want to present you with a truth that God is again showing me.

Psalms 65:11 Thou crownest the year with thy goodness; and thy paths drop fatness.

Firstly, God is good and cannot and will not deny Himself or change. When it says that He is good, He is. In Him is goodness and without that we would not know goodness or what that can or does mean in our lives. His goodness in many ways is just Him and what comes in a life that in found in Him.

Second, the verse does not specify a specific year. His goodness to His people is bound up in every year. There is not and will not be a year where He is not good to His children. Not only does He crown the year with His goodness, He as King disperses it liberally and with omniscience.

Third, no matter what has happened to us or what is to come in 2021 we have this truth as not just an anchor but a rudder. God crowns our future as His people with goodness. His paths that He made and lead us on will have fullness and plenty. Nothing can change this. There is no time stamp on this promise and truth. It is eternal.

In hard times and loss, in pain and suffering, in plenty and bounty, He is good and will be. I am convinced by the Spirit of God that He has and will come through on every promise and truth that is written in the Word. There is an apprehension and anxiety at what the next year holds at times, especially when I see the news cycles and listen to the talking heads. However, this promise holds true, He will be good to us. No matter what comes to His people.

The tortured prisoner of a concentration camp Corrie Ten Boom said it best, “If you look at the world, you’ll be distressed. If you look within, you’ll be depressed. If you look at God you’ll be at rest.” We ought to rest in Him, and His promise of goodness.

Pastor Wyatt Stockton is the minister at Ridgeview Church of God. You can contact him at Ridgeviewchurchofgod@gmail.com the website is Ridgeviewcog.org

jcarney@craigdailypress.com