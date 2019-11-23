Enjoy state parks with free admission on Fresh Air Friday

Reclaim Nov. 29 by avoiding the shopping hysteria and getting outside for a breath of fresh air.

On Fresh Air Friday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife welcomes visitors to any of 41 state parks by providing free entry in what has become an annual tradition of encouraging Coloradans to get out and give thanks.

“Studies have shown that spending time outside, no matter the activity, is great for your health,” said Dan Prenzlow, director of Colorado Parks and Wildlife. “We’re actively encouraging folks to enjoy their natural surroundings with family and friends rather than participate in the usual shopping frenzy. After all, the Colorado outdoors are the best deal out there.”

However you decide to get outdoors this Fresh Air Friday, CPW has the tools to make it an easy, stress-free experience for the whole family. Discover your new favorite state park with the state park finder, plan a short stroll or thorough post-Thanksgiving workout with the free COTREX trails app, find a secluded fishing spot with the CPW Fishing App, or have fun with the kids with Generation Wild’s 100 Things to Do Before You’re 12 list.

To help conserve our natural spaces and keep them wild while recreating, please be sure to follow Leave No Trace Principles. Be Colo-Ready with common-sense practices such as sticking to the trails and packing out all trash — including peels and cores — visiting less-visited and off-peak destinations, and keeping wildlife at a safe distance — use your zoom for photos and never feed wildlife.

Several Colorado state parks will also have hikes planned for the day for those looking to walk off that Thanksgiving dinner and to connect with others in nature.

As you enjoy a day of outdoor adventures, make sure to share it by using the hashtag #FreshAirFriday on your social media posts.

For more details on these activities, or to get more ideas on how to Live Life Outside, visit cpw.state.co.us.