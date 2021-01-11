El Manantial Tienda Mexicana moves to 469 Breeze Street

The sign for El Manantial is displayed outside the store. (Max O'Neill / Craig Press)



After four years at 325 West Victory Way, El Manantial Tienda Mexicana (Mexican Store) has moved to 469 Breeze Street. The store has been in their new location since Jan 4, taking over the space from an old chiropractor’s office.

The store was in much needed of a new space according to the co-owner Bertha Garcia.

“We bought this place and we decided it would be nice to have our own spot instead of just renting, owning our own place would be nice,” Garcia said. “So that we could have more space, more parking lot, a better service for all of our customers.”

The store sells a multitude of different things from cleaning supplies, to cookies, baked goods, Mexican Coke and Jarritos, tea and more, all from Mexico and Latin America.

According to Garcia, customers have been pretty pleased with the move to the new location.

“I’d say the most important thing it’s about owning your own place and just by the way customers are responding, it makes me feel very very excited and very nice,” Garcia said.

The customers that shopped in the old location have carried over and shopped in the new location according to Garcia, which means a lot to her.

“The most important thing is being in a new place it’s pretty exciting but I think mainly having your customers follow you wherever you go is the most important thing,” Garcia said.

The most successful product that the store has over the course of being open on Breeze Street is their money transfer business. They have two phones near the entrance of the store for their money transfer business, one for the company Maxi and the other for the company Entramex.

“Our money transfer business has been very successful so far; that is great,” Garcia said.

The old location on Victory Way had a much smaller parking lot than the new location, which makes Garcia not miss the old location.

“I think we are very happy here. Like I said, it’s a huge lot — lots of parking space,” Garcia said. “Where in that other location, we really didn’t have any, we had to [use] the alley.”

Garcia and her family have enjoyed their first few days in the new location, starting off 2021 on a positive note.

“Like every move, its kind of frustrating at the beginning because you want to have everything nice for your customers,” Garcia said. “But it’s been great, it’s been exciting.”

