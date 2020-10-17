Editorial: Plan ahead, stay safe, make informed decisions this election season

2020 Election



Craig Press Editorial Board: Sheli Steele, General Manager

Joshua Carney, Editor

Brittany Young, community member

John Anderson, community member

After a presidential debates and seemingly never ending coverage, Election Day has nearly arrived. The political cycle has spun us out and exhausted most of us.

Good news is, in just a few short days the Moffat County Voting Center will open to the public, allowing registered voters to cast their votes in person or via mail and dropbox for President, 3rd District Congress, House of Representatives District 57, and more.

That’s good news too, considering how exhausting this election season has been to date.

With all the political ads on TV, radio and in print, as well as its frequent infiltration in the news cycle, citizens can feel distant — or even unwanted and undervalued — by their local, state and federal governments. They can also feel overwhelmed and confused with what’s on the ballot too.

Despite possibly being overwhelmed or exhausted with the constant coverage from talking heads and television ads, it’s important now – more than ever – to have your voice heard through your vote.

Moffat County residents can vote in person starting Monday, Oct. 19 and can do so at the Moffat County Courthouse from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Voters can also cast their votes on Saturday, Oct. 24 and Oct. 31 at the courthouse from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., as well as 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3

Those wanting to mail-in their ballots or drop them off in person can do so at the courthouse through Election Day.

Registering to vote in Moffat County is the first step toward exercising that constitutional right to vote, and it’s arguably the most important because without registration, you can’t vote. Here in Colorado, people can register to vote all the way up until Election Day, as long as they show up in person to register. If you haven’t registered yet and want to have your voice heard on local and state matters, there’s still time!

Whether you are a Democrat, Republican, Libertarian or independent, this is the time of year make your voice heard and vote.

Registering and voting on Election Day requires much more than filling in circles on a mail-in ballot, or punching slots at the voting booth to vote on ballot questions.

Should you vote this election cycle, please educate yourself on the issues that appear on the ballot, ranging from local marijuana ordinances to larger state issues. The language used within the issues on the ballot can be confusing, so make sure you take the time to read up on the questions and candidates on the ballot and make an informed decision.

With COVID-19 changing a lot of procedures this year, make sure you also take the time to plan ahead for in-person voting. Carve out enough time to stand in line and vote, and do so early enough in the voting window so that you don’t feel rushed and put more pressure on the Election Coordinators just trying to do their job and keep everyone safe and healthy at the polls.

Happy voting!